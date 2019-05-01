Image zoom FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

This is a nice way to say goodbye to apartments 4A and 4B. On Wednesday, the stars of The Big Bang Theory left their handprints in cement at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

It was the first time a TV series has been honored with such a ceremony. All the primary players — Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) — got to stick their hands and sign their names in concrete.

“Having just wrapped the final episode the night before, we’re on a bit of an emotional roller-coaster,” executive producer Chuck Lorre said at the event. “But we can definitely count this iconic handprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre as one of the highs. We’d like to thank all of our viewers who’ve supported us over the last 12 years and made an unforgettable event like this possible.”

“Grateful for the endless dream that is @bigbangtheory_CBS,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

The sitcom shot its 279th and final episode Tuesday on the Warner Bros. TV lot. It will air Thursday, May 16 on CBS. A half-hour retrospective is planned for after the episode.

