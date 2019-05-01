Suits final season and Pearson spin-off get back-to-back premieres

Image zoom Ian Watson/USA Network; Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network

This July will mark an end and a new beginning for the Suits family.

The ninth and final season of the legal drama will premiere July 17 at 9 p.m. ET, the USA Network announced Wednesday. This will be followed by the premiere of Pearson, the Suits spin-off centering on Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson, at 10 p.m. ET.

Suits picks back up this summer with the folks at the Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams law firm after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the bar association to save Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). That leaves Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) reeling from the loss of her mentor and Harvey realizing he doesn’t want to lose Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).

The attorneys will fight to salvage what’s left of their firm’s reputation as the personal lives of the core characters are explored more deeply. By the series’ conclusion, USA promises everyone will be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be.

Pearson, meanwhile, focuses on the recently disbarred NYC lawyer of the same name, now navigating the world of Chicago politics as the fixer of Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector). “Jessica is quickly embroiled in a crooked and dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences,” per the logline. “With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing — two things very much at odds.”

