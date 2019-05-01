Succession season 2 trailer teases more foul-mouthed family feuding

Succession received a mixed reaction from critics when it premiered on HBO last June, but this tale of a media empire-controlling — and seemingly always feuding — family rapidly became must-see TV for many folks, including this writer.

HBO announced Wednesday that the show will return in August and also released a teaser trailer strongly suggesting that the Roy family are unlikely to be found sitting around a campfire singing “Kumbaya” any time soon.

Season 2 of Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Arian Moayed. The show was created by Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show, The Think of It).

Watch that teaser, above.

Related content: