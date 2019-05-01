NYPD Blue and 24 actor Rick Schroder arrested for domestic violence

Image zoom Rob Kim/Getty

Rick Schroder, the actor from shows like NYPD Blue, 24, and Silver Spoons, was arrested at his home early Wednesday on domestic violence charges, EW confirmed with a media relations officer from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police responded to a phone call in the early hours of the morning around 12:43 a.m. local time regarding a physical altercation with an adult woman at the home of Schroder, 49, in Topanga, California.

The woman declined medical treatment, but Schroder was arrested for domestic violence and held at the Malibu/Lost Hills Station in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A similar incident was reported at Schroder’s home on April 2 of this year. The actor was released on bond at the time.

A rep for Schroder did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Schroder’s last listed acting credit was a role in Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, which aired on NBC in 2016.

