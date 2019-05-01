Nicole Kidman to star in, produce Nine Perfect Strangers series on Hulu

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage; Flatiron Books

Nine Perfect Strangers type Book Genre Fiction

Nicole Kidman is heading to Hulu.

EW has confirmed that the streamer has ordered a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty‘s 2018 novel Nine Perfect Strangers straight to series, with Kidman slated to star and executive-produce. The show will premiere in late 2020, and is set to be co-written by Big Little Lies scribe David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth (Fair Game).

Nine Perfect Strangers spent 13 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list after hitting U.S. shelves last November, the latest successful launch for a Moriarty novel. The alternately satirical and thrilling story takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. Over the course of their stay, however, things take a turn for the wild.

Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers reunites Big Little Lies collaborators Kidman and her Blossom Films producing partner Per Saari; Kelley; Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Casey Haver; and finally Moriarty. Big Little Lies is slated to return to HBO for its second season next month; Kidman won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the first season, and she also shared in its award for Outstanding Limited Series.

Moriarty, whose books Truly Madly Guilty and The Husband’s Secret are also in development, spoke to EW last fall about the Hollywood attention her work has been receiving, culminating in Kidman snapping up rights to Strangers months before it was published. “The process for me of Big Little Lies was just a pleasure from start to finish,” she said. “The producers just kept me involved…and were just warm and lovely.”

Moriarty added of the Strangers adaptation, coming from many of the same producers: “It’s been great and exciting and interesting and fun.”

It’s only the latest high-profile literary adaptation Hulu has ordered. Also in the works is a series based on Celeste Ng’s mega-seller Little Fires Everywhere, with Kidman’s Big Little Lies collaborator Reese Witherspoon producing and starring opposite Kerry Washington.

Related content: