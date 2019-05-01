Ghost Rider and Helstrom join Hulu's roster of live-action Marvel series

Image zoom Marvel (2)

All Hell will break loose on Hulu come 2020.

With all the announcements coming out of the Hulu Television Upfront presentation in New York this week, the streaming studio announced Wednesday two more live-action Marvel series have joined its roster: Marvel’s Ghost Rider and Marvel’s Helstrom, both slated to debut next year.

Ghost Rider, showrun and executive produced by Ingrid Escajeda, will tell the story of Robbie Reyes, described as a “quintessential antihero” “consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields.”

Marvel fans will know Gabriel Luna plays Robbie on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,and EW has confirmed Luna will also star in Ghost Rider, which will also be executive produced by S.H.I.E.L.D. EPs Paul Zbyszewski and Jeph Loeb. According to Hulu, this isn’t a traditional spin-off of S.H.I.E.L.D. but will focus on the “same character with [a] new story that lives unto its own.”

In a statement, Escajeda says the show fulfills her “love for grounded yet conflicted characters and my desire to scare the $&!# out of people.” She adds, “It’s important to me to find a take that thrills existing fans as well as wider audiences and I believe we’ve done just that.”

Helstrom, meanwhile, will focus on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, “the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer.” As the logline notes, “The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.”

It seems Marvel and Hulu are pulling from the comic book character of Daimon Hellstrom, a.k.a. Hellstorm, a.k.a. Son of Satan. Equipped with demonic abilities, he was capable of traveling between Hell and earth, and he first appeared in the Ghost Rider comics before going solo for the Son of Satan series.

Zbyszewski will be showrunning Helstrom on top of executive producing with Loeb.

The show is what Zbyszewski refers to as a “darker, thrilling corner of the comic book universe.”

“Marvel’s known for all the heart, humor, and action they put into every series, but this time around we’re adding some scares to that mix,” he said. “I think we’ve found a compelling way to dissect some of our deepest fears through the experiences of our two lead characters.”

In addition to a third season of its live-action Runaways, Hulu previously announced adult-geared animated series with Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, and Marvel’s Howard The Duck — which will culminate in their own Avengers-type alliance in Marvel’s The Offenders.

