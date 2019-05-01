Game of Thrones releases photos from episode 4 of season 8

By James Hibberd
May 01, 2019 at 02:05 PM EDT

Game of Thrones has released eight photos from its upcoming fourth episode of season 8.

Below are HBO images from the first episode set after “The Long Night.” The battle against the Army of the Dead has been won and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) sets her sights on toppling Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in King’s Landing. The episode is another super-sized outing, nearly 80 minutes long, and is the final episode of the series directed by Emmy-winner David Nutter.

Photos include Daenerys’ fleet, Dany and Drogon, several shots of a mass funeral at Winterfell, a strategy meeting and Cersei and Euron.

HBO
HBO
HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO

Here’s HBO’s promo too:

