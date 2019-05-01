Andre has a heartbreaking request for his father in exclusive Empire clip

By Derek Lawrence
May 01, 2019 at 03:08 PM EDT

Empire

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

“I’m not letting you do this.”

After last week’s episode of Empire ended with Andre (Trai Byers) revealing that he only has weeks to live and has decided to end his own life, EW’s exclusive clip from Wednesday’s “My Fate Cries Out” features Lucious (Terrence Howard) begging his son to continue fighting.

But not only does Andre want his father’s blessing, he wants his help. “Pop, it’s the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to do in my life,” the eldest Lyon reveals. “I’m not sure I can do it alone…I need you.”

The season 5 penultimate episode comes the day after Fox renewed the hit series for a sixth season and announced that there are “no plans” for Jussie Smollett to return as Jamal, a decision stemming from the controversy surrounding him.

Empire airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Watch the emotional scene above.

Related content:

Empire

Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created this Fox drama about a kingpin of hip-hop (played by Terrence Howard) and his family, who fight him for control of the empire.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 5
Genre
Premiere
  • 01/07/15
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST