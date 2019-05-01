Andre has a heartbreaking request for his father in exclusive Empire clip

Empire type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

“I’m not letting you do this.”

After last week’s episode of Empire ended with Andre (Trai Byers) revealing that he only has weeks to live and has decided to end his own life, EW’s exclusive clip from Wednesday’s “My Fate Cries Out” features Lucious (Terrence Howard) begging his son to continue fighting.

But not only does Andre want his father’s blessing, he wants his help. “Pop, it’s the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to do in my life,” the eldest Lyon reveals. “I’m not sure I can do it alone…I need you.”

The season 5 penultimate episode comes the day after Fox renewed the hit series for a sixth season and announced that there are “no plans” for Jussie Smollett to return as Jamal, a decision stemming from the controversy surrounding him.

Empire airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Watch the emotional scene above.

