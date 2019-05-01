Note: This story contains a major spoiler for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3’s “Battle of Winterfell”…
You can count Drake among Game of Thrones fans who were excited by the surprise reveal of which character took down the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell.
The rapper took home the Top Billboard 200 Album award for his 25-track Scorpion during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, and — after giving thanks to his family, friends, and contributors — added someone unexpected to his thank you list: Arya Stark.
“And hey, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” Drake exclaimed at the end of his speech.
The youngest Stark sister (played by Maisie Williams) proved to be the MVP of Westeros in the most recent episode with her surprise attack on the Night King, killing the show’s most threatening villain and bringing down his entire army with the blow.
Drake’s reference had fans in their feelings on Twitter, with some expressing worry the rapper’s shout-out could mean bad things for Arya’s future due to the “Drake curse” a.k.a. the theory that the rapper jinxes any team he backs publicly. Most recently, the Toronto native showed up to Game 4 of the NHL playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins wearing a Leafs jersey only to watch the Bruins topple his beloved team. Italian soccer team AS Roma even jokingly banned its players from taking photos with the rapper during the season.
We’re sure Arya has two words for the threat of being taken down by the Drake curse: Not today.
Related content:
- See the full list of Billboard Music Awards winners
- Stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
- Maisie Williams on that Winterfell battle’s surprise ending
|type
|
|seasons
|
|episodes
|
|Rating
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments