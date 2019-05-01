Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Helen Sloan/HBO

Note: This story contains a major spoiler for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3’s “Battle of Winterfell”…

You can count Drake among Game of Thrones fans who were excited by the surprise reveal of which character took down the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell.

The rapper took home the Top Billboard 200 Album award for his 25-track Scorpion during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, and — after giving thanks to his family, friends, and contributors — added someone unexpected to his thank you list: Arya Stark.

“And hey, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” Drake exclaimed at the end of his speech.

The youngest Stark sister (played by Maisie Williams) proved to be the MVP of Westeros in the most recent episode with her surprise attack on the Night King, killing the show’s most threatening villain and bringing down his entire army with the blow.

Drake’s reference had fans in their feelings on Twitter, with some expressing worry the rapper’s shout-out could mean bad things for Arya’s future due to the “Drake curse” a.k.a. the theory that the rapper jinxes any team he backs publicly. Most recently, the Toronto native showed up to Game 4 of the NHL playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins wearing a Leafs jersey only to watch the Bruins topple his beloved team. Italian soccer team AS Roma even jokingly banned its players from taking photos with the rapper during the season.

Drake gave the BEST shoutout in his acceptance speech for the Top Billboard 200 Album at the #BBMAs. 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/eLftWg26HV — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 2, 2019

When someone says the Drake curse is real, and Arya Stark is next: #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/SziTagRfnA — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) May 2, 2019

Drake just thanked Arya Stark at the #BillboardMusicAwards … which sadly means Arya Stark is dead. Drake is the biggest jinx in all of media. — DJ Valentine (@TryingToBeDJV) May 2, 2019

Great now Arya dies next episode thanks a lot drake https://t.co/CpFQbtrPot — Mckyle Goulden (@Goulden89) May 2, 2019

Good think Drake shouted out Arya Stark BEFORE the Battle Of Winterfell. If he would’ve been on the bandwagon beforehand, Night King would’ve murdered thy ass. #BBMAs — Big Ole Neat Freak (@CainMcCoy) May 2, 2019

We’re sure Arya has two words for the threat of being taken down by the Drake curse: Not today.

