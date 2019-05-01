Desus and Mero are the true stars of Catchphrase with Charlize Theron and Jimmy Fallon

Of all the late-night games Jimmy Fallon gets into on The Tonight Show, these few rounds of Catchphrase rank among his most entertaining, thanks largely to Desus Nice and The Kid Mero from Showtime’s Desus & Mero.

It’s two comedic masterminds behind Showtime’s Desus & Mero are so in sync it’s the kind of thing you see spoofed in rom-coms.

“She has a very long back.” “Taylor Swift.”

“It’s a boring show that’s too dark.” “Game of Thrones!”

Charlize Theron, soon to be seen in Long Shot with Seth Rogen, was already at a disadvantage with Fallon. The two just couldn’t compete with these two guys who’ve been working with each other for years.

Here’s another choice Desus and Mero Catchphrase descriptor: “White women do it a lot.” “Scrapbooking? Asking for the manager?” “It’s like fake exercise.” “Yoga… Hot yoga!”

