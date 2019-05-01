Watch Adam Sandler receive a creepy welcome back to Saturday Night Live

By Derek Lawrence
May 01, 2019 at 02:31 PM EDT

Saturday Night Live

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Millions have been watching Adam Sandler‘s post-Saturday Night Live films, but, apparently, someone at the show has been watching him a little too closely.

The SNL legend is hosting for the first time this week, and he makes his triumphant return in a new promo for Saturday’s episode, in which he strolls through the halls, reminiscing on some of his great moments on the show, only for the photos on the walls to become creepier and creepier.

Sandler is then spooked by Kenan Thompson, who frighteningly says, “You never really leave.”

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will feature Sandler as host and Shawn Mendes as the musical guest. Emma Thompson and Paul Rudd will then round out season 44.

Watch the video above.

Related content:

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 44
episodes
  • 859
Rating
  • TV-14
Genre
Premiere
  • 10/11/75
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST