What to Watch on Tuesday: The season 6 premiere of The 100

The 100

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

On the season premiere, some of the surviving prisoners are scoping out a mysterious new planet to (hopefully) inhabit after that destructive Earthly battle in the season 5 finale against Wonkru — who are facing the repercussions of their actions. Like calling themselves Wonkru.

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

MasterChef Junior — Fox

On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us — HBO

