What to Watch on Tuesday: The season 6 premiere of The 100

The 100
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
On the season premiere, some of the surviving prisoners are scoping out a mysterious new planet to (hopefully) inhabit after that destructive Earthly battle in the season 5 finale against Wonkru — who are facing the repercussions of their actions. Like calling themselves Wonkru.
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
The Bold Type — Freeform
MasterChef Junior — Fox
On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
