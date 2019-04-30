The Young and the Restless is bringing back Melissa Claire Egan

Chelsea Newman is coming home!

EW has learned exclusively that veteran soap actress Melissa Claire Egan is returning to The Young and the Restless to reprise her fan-favorite role. She’ll begin taping new episodes next month for an early summer debut.

Egan told her fans via Twitter in January of 2018 that she was leaving the soap after “six wonderful years.” But she left open the possibility of a return to Genoa City. “This isn’t goodbye,” she wrote in her tweet. “Truly. Just goodbye for now.”

The character of Chelsea was last seen in February 2018 when she left town with her son Connor to avoid jail time. Egan’s departure occurred during the stewardship of Mal Young, the sudser’s former head writer who reportedly left in December. Longtime Y&R scribe Josh Griffith is now running the writers’ room.

Before joining Y&R, Egan played Annie on ABC’s All My Children from 2006 to 2011. She recently filmed a starring role in the Hallmark movie, Holiday for Heroes, that will air in November. Egan has earned five Daytime Emmy nominations.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Related content: