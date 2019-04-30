The 100 showrunner calls season 6 the 'biggest reset that we've ever done'

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW

When The 100 premiered five years ago, viewers watched as 100 kids were sent down to Earth to test if the surface was livable. Heading into season 6, viewers will watch as many of those kids — who are now grown — do the very same thing, only this time, they’re not landing on Earth. Thanks to Monty’s research, they’ve found a new home. It’s a moon, and it’s called Sanctum.

“Season 6 is the biggest reset that we’ve ever done, by far,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg says. “We’re, in a lot of ways, changing everything you know. Even thematically we wanted to freshen it up. So, before it was about: How far will you go to survive. Now, it’s more about: Can we do better? They’re going to be held accountable for what they’ve done. And they hold themselves accountable for what they’ve done.”

For the show’s writers, Sanctum offers endless opportunities to build an entirely new world. “We settled on this notion of there are two suns,” Rothenberg explains. “When the two suns eclipse, really bad things happen in this world. And we sort of settled on the notion that there’s this gas giant in the sky, because I needed it to feel like we weren’t in Kansas anymore. So, two suns in the sky by day, big gas giant planet in the sky by night, pretty quickly tells you that. Then the world itself is just full of threats and things that our heroes are going to encounter. They have no idea how to survive down there, as Clarke says.”

But there are some people who know how to survive on this moon, and it won’t take long for them to come into the picture. “They’re very different than anything we’ve encountered before,” Rothenberg says of Sanctum’s inhabitants. “They’ve been alone on this planet, kind of unchallenged by any other groups of people. They’ve mastered what it takes to survive on this moon. Our heroes need to know what they know, or they’re not going to make it. Here, our heroes are uninvited, they break in essentially, and they are desperate to be asked to stay. Ultimately it’s about these new people having to decide whether they’re willing to let these people from Earth, who, I think it’s fair to say destroyed the planet, stay. Can they afford to let that sort of disease of violence spread to his peaceful community? It’s a functioning society before our people get there. So one of the fun stories that we’re telling is that how these two groups sort of collide with each other and change each other.”

The 100 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: