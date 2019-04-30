Outlander seasons 1 and 2 are headed to Netflix

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Romance,

Fantasy

Sassenachs, the droughtlander is over!

Okay, not technically — but in a way it is because soon you will be able to watch seasons 1 and 2 of Outlander on Netflix. The series, which has previously only been available on DVD/Blu-ray from Sony Home Entertainment or via the Starz player, is finally getting a streaming home on Netflix, starting May 27.

Netflix teased the news on one of its numerous social channels, posting a photo of Jamie (Sam Heughan) looking suspiciously at Claire (Caitriona Balfe) with the caption, “Me, watching my wife watch Outlander.” The tweet on the Netflix Family account then read, “BREAKING NEWS: Moms, prepare to fall in love. Seasons 1 & 2 of #Outlander are coming to Netflix on 5/27 (!!).”

BREAKING NEWS: Moms, prepare to fall in love. Seasons 1 & 2 of #Outlander are coming to Netflix on 5/27 (!!) pic.twitter.com/SfbH1TJYjS — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) April 22, 2019

Starz has aired four complete seasons of Outlander, based on the corresponding novels by Diana Gabaldon, with a fifth season currently in production. There’s no word yet on when or if seasons 3 and 4 might also eventually make their way to Netflix — for now, fans will have to enjoy the early days of Jamie and Claire’s epic romance.

