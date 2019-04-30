Noah Centineo throws it back to high school with Jimmy Fallon's dance battle

Noah Centineo, the star of high school rom-coms like To All the Boys I Loved Before and The Perfect Date, threw it back to high school for Jimmy Fallon‘s dance battle segment on Monday’s The Tonight Show.

From the randomized dance move generator, Centineo, 22, had to improvise a dance to the phrase “Dirty Dancing When the Chaperone Ain’t Looking.” The audience went wild for it, as well as his take on “Is This How You’re Supposed to Grind?”

Fallon put his spin on lava lamp and Broadway musical-style dance numbers, but after the final partnered dance, he can now say he danced with a Calvin Klein model.

He and Centineo, who appears with Shawn Mendes in the recent Calvin Klein ads, gave us teen dance PTSD with the dance move “Making Eye Contact With Everyone But the Person You’re Slow Dancing With.” It’s pretty self-explanatory and just as awkward as you might think.

