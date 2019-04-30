Maisie Williams responds to Arya haters in Jimmy Kimmel's 'Game of Phones' bit

After the Battle of Winterfell during this past Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, this Jimmy Kimmel sketch holds new meaning.

In the late-night host’s edition of “Game of Phones,” the cast of the HBO drama respond to a string of viewer questions, most of which are as inane as asking Bran actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, “Can you tell me where I left my keys?” One caller, however, gets an earful from Maisie Williams after he questions Arya’s capabilities.

“You expect me to believe a 90-pound girl can defeat an army of White Walkers?” the caller, named Todd, exclaimed.

Spoiler alert from season 8, episode 3, “The Long Night” … but guess what, sweetie? Arya did!

“Listen here, you little s—!” Williams responded. “I know where you live, and I’d be happy to add you to my list.” Goodbye, Todd.

As Kimmel’s spoof ad makes note, he is “not responsible for caller death or disembowelment.”

