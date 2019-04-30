Image zoom Giacomo Gianniotti/Instagram

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

Giacomo Gianniotti is a married man!

The Grey’s Anatomy actor, 29, tied the knot with his fiancée Nichole G. in Rome, Italy on Sunday, April 28, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple said “I do” at Villa Pocci, which sits on a lake and overlooks Castel Gandolfo. Following their ceremony, which began at 4 p.m., the newlyweds and their guests partied the night away until 1 a.m.

During the evening reception, the couple cut a large, multi-tiered white cake in front of multiple large sparklers, which was captured on video by an attendee at the wedding. They also shared a sweet kiss in the clip.

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth via Getty Images

Their nuptials come more than a year after Italian-Canadian actor Gianniotti, who stars as Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the ABC drama, announced that he had popped the question over the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend.

“She said yes,” he captioned a sweet shot of the couple sharing a kiss on a balcony in Los Angeles, California. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.”

He also shared the sweet words in Italian.

Nichole, a makeup artist, posted additional images of the big day to her own account, including a look at her new bling.

“Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love,” she wrote. “We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife 💍 This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.”

She also shared a video of a room leading to a balcony covered in red rose petals from the proposal to her Instagram Story.

“I’m sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday,” she said. “It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn’t be happier.”

And in the time since he proposed, Gianniotti’s love for Nichole has grown even deeper.

“You’ll never guess where we are… Asked this beautiful woman to marry me a year ago and every moment since has been nothing short of magic,” he captioned a smiling photo of the couple in December.

“To all of you out there searching for love, it is out there. #toronto #forchristmas #cntower #rideordie,” he concluded.