Game of Thrones cinematographer defends dark Winterfell battle scenes

Was the Battle of Winterfell too dark?

Not so, says Game of Thrones cinematographer Fabian Wagner.

Wagner defended the style of the HBO drama’s blockbuster episode, titled “The Long Night,” and suggested that if you cannot see what’s going on, well, that might be on you.

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly,” the British cinematographer told Wired U.K. “A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.… If you watch a night scene in a brightly lit room then that won’t help you see the image properly.”

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Wagner, who also shot the battles “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards,” noted that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted the 82-minute third episode of the final season to have a distinctive dark look compared to previous battles on the show. “Another look would have been wrong,” Wagner said. “Everything we wanted people to see is there.”

Wagner also added to TMZ: “[GoT] has always been very dark and a very cinematic show.… We tried to give the viewers and fans a cool episode to watch.… I know it wasn’t too dark because I shot it!”

Another issue noted by tech-savvy TV fans is compression of the video stream by HBO or cable, satellite, or internet providers, something that can vary considerably depending on your source. Basically, you get a much less murky image with a higher-quality stream.

