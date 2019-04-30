Get an in-depth look at Hulu's Catch-22 series with new footage

John Yossarian just wants to stay alive. That’s all. But as a bombardier serving in World War II, that’s much easier said than done. “It’s not that he’s afraid to die,” Catch-22 star Christopher Abbott says. “He doesn’t want to die at the hands of some inane bureaucratic rule.”

Yossarian is at the center of Hulu’s upcoming Catch-22 series, which is based on the 1961 book by Joseph Heller. The six-episode series follows Yossarian as he fights for his life while his commanding officers continue to put him in harm’s way. EW has an exclusive look at a new featurette for the series, which shows George Clooney, who also serves as a producer and director on the project, talk about his role as Lieutenant Scheisskopf. “It’s fun to play characters that are really mad, really crazy,” Clooney says, calling Scheisskopf a “raging, screaming madman.”

Also playing a madman? Kyle Chandler, who stars as Colonel Cathcart, Yossarian’s no. 1 enemy for most of the series. “There are things that my character does that are absolute insanity,” Chandler says.

Mix that insanity with the reality of war and you get a series that, as Abbott puts it, “In one moment, it’s extremely funny and satirical, and then in the next moment it could be extremely grounded.”

Catch-22 hits Hulu on May 17.

