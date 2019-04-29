What to Watch on Monday: Queen + Adam Lambert on ABC, and The Young and the Restless remembers Kristoff St. John

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
As this doc reiterates frequently, there’s no replacing Freddie Mercury. But by some miracle, someone came along with the vocal range and stage persona required to take on the mantle of Queen’s frontman. The special tracks the band’s listless years following Mercury’s death alongside Adam Lambert’s rise on American Idol, and the evolution of their collaboration into a powerhouse touring act. It’s a bit overlong and not particularly incisive, but it is a breezy watch with a heartwarming pro-LGBTQ message—plus plenty of clips from Queen + Lambert’s electrifying concerts. B —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
- Bohemian Rhapsody is now the second-highest-grossing music biopic domestically
- How Rami Malek became Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody
- Bohemian Rhapsody is a standard rock biopic with a great lead: EW review
The Young and the Restless
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings, CBS
Following a week of shows about Neil Winter’s death, this episode pays tribute to the man who played him — Kristoff St. John, who died in February. Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell, and more of St. John’s TV family return to share memories and unforgettable moments.
Related content:
- Young and the Restless alums Shemar Moore and Victoria Rowell to return for Kristoff St. John tribute
- Melody Thomas Scott tearfully remembers late Y&R costar Kristoff St. John: ‘I adored him’
- What Kristoff St. John did on his last episode of Young and the Restless
Nature: American Spring Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings, PBS
From California’s Sequoia National Park to the Florida Everglades, observe nature’s annual rebirth as it happens in 20-plus locations across the country in this three-night event (continues Tuesday and Wednesday).
Related content:
- Dominic West on why Les Misérables‘ Valjean and Javert are like Mean Girls
- Dominic West explains why Les Misérables gave everyone British accents
What Else to Watch:
8:30 p.m.
Man With a Plan — CBS
9 p.m.
9-1-1 — Fox
Arrow — The CW
*times are ET and subject to change
|type
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|Network
|Complete Coverage
Comments