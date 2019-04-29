What to Watch on Monday: Queen + Adam Lambert on ABC, and The Young and the Restless remembers Kristoff St. John

Image zoom

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

As this doc reiterates frequently, there’s no replacing Freddie Mercury. But by some miracle, someone came along with the vocal range and stage persona required to take on the mantle of Queen’s frontman. The special tracks the band’s listless years following Mercury’s death alongside Adam Lambert’s rise on American Idol, and the evolution of their collaboration into a powerhouse touring act. It’s a bit overlong and not particularly incisive, but it is a breezy watch with a heartwarming pro-LGBTQ message—plus plenty of clips from Queen + Lambert’s electrifying concerts. B —Tyler Aquilina

The Young and the Restless

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings, CBS

Following a week of shows about Neil Winter’s death, this episode pays tribute to the man who played him — Kristoff St. John, who died in February. Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell, and more of St. John’s TV family return to share memories and unforgettable moments.

Nature: American Spring Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings, PBS

From California’s Sequoia National Park to the Florida Everglades, observe nature’s annual rebirth as it happens in 20-plus locations across the country in this three-night event (continues Tuesday and Wednesday).

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

The Voice — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Man With a Plan — CBS

9 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox

Arrow — The CW

*times are ET and subject to change