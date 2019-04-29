The D-O-Double-G is getting a taste of the S-V-U.

Thursday’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit features Snoop Dogg in a guest-starring role, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at a tense moment from the rapper’s appearance on the long-running NBC procedural.

The episode, fittingly titled “Diss,” sees the SVU team on the case after a pop star is assaulted in her home, which leads to them to investigating a public feud between her rapper husband (guest star Orlando Jones) and a competing recording artist (Snoop Dogg). Additionally, Finn (Ice-T)’s family ties to a suspect takes him off the case.

Ice-T previously teased Snoop’s guest-starring spot when he posted a photo from the set last month, as did Mariska Hargitay — who in the clip above is seen putting Snoop’s character in handcuffs as the squad steps in to stop a confrontation between his character and Jones’ before it starts.

Exclusive SVU News: Guest Staring on an upcoming SVU episode. @SnoopDogg Filming right now.. Episode title is ‘Diss’ #SVU20 pic.twitter.com/SXghK7gnqb — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 25, 2019

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — which received a historic 21st-season renewal earlier this month — airs Thursdays on NBC. Watch the clip from this week’s episode above.

