The D-O-Double-G is getting a taste of the S-V-U.
Thursday’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit features Snoop Dogg in a guest-starring role, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at a tense moment from the rapper’s appearance on the long-running NBC procedural.
The episode, fittingly titled “Diss,” sees the SVU team on the case after a pop star is assaulted in her home, which leads to them to investigating a public feud between her rapper husband (guest star Orlando Jones) and a competing recording artist (Snoop Dogg). Additionally, Finn (Ice-T)’s family ties to a suspect takes him off the case.
Ice-T previously teased Snoop’s guest-starring spot when he posted a photo from the set last month, as did Mariska Hargitay — who in the clip above is seen putting Snoop’s character in handcuffs as the squad steps in to stop a confrontation between his character and Jones’ before it starts.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — which received a historic 21st-season renewal earlier this month — airs Thursdays on NBC. Watch the clip from this week’s episode above.
