Amen! RuPaul talk show sets premiere times in seven cities

Can we get an ‘amen’ up in here?

Fox announced Monday that RuPaul’s self-titled talk show will premiere Monday, June 10 in seven cities this summer, with varying air times for each market as the show tests its run across the country.

The actor, drag superstar, singer, and Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race creator’s daily talk show was previously announced to run for three weeks, showcasing its host’s “distinctive voice, exceptional interview skills, passion for helping others and inclusive brand of humor,” per a press release, which also describes the project as a “modern take on the talk format,” featuring celebrity discussions, newsmaker interviews, and a thematic throughline of self-empowerment through beauty, makeup, and style.

“Everybody say ‘love!’ That’s what this show is all about: spreading love,” says the 58-year-old in a first-look clip from the series (above). “It starts with loving yourself, because if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else. Can I get an ‘amen’ up in here? It starts with you, and it starts right here, right now.”

RuPaul‘s executive producers include Jill Van Lokeren (Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour, The Oprah Winfrey Show) and RuPaul’s Drag Race minds Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell (for World of Wonder, the same company that produces Drag Race). Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, will also produce.

RuPaul premieres Monday, June 10 on the following Fox stations:

New York: WNYW FOX 5 at 7 p.m. and WWOR My9 at 5 p.m.

Los Angeles: KTTV FOX 11 at 6 p.m. and KCOP My13 at 8 p.m.

San Francisco: KTVU FOX 2 at 2 p.m. & KTVU Plus 13 at 3 p.m.

Houston: KRIV FOX 26 at 3 p.m.

Phoenix: KSAZ FOX 10 at 2 p.m.

Minneapolis: WFTC My9 Plus at 8 p.m.

Charlotte: WJZY FOX 46 at 10 a.m.

