Michael Shannon woos Amy Sedaris in exclusive At Home finale clip

The last time Michael Shannon graced the At Home With Amy Sedaris set, he buried a dead body beneath the floorboards. Now, in EW’s exclusive season 2 finale preview (above), he’s back to wreak more havoc — not with a gun, knife, or hatchet, but with a seemingly harmless bouquet of flowers.

Upon visiting the titular star’s home for a dinner party, Shannon (playing an actor named Johnny) gifts his hostess a floral surprise. Though she smiles and accepts the offering, Amy turns to the camera to reveal some startling news.

“Quick tip: Fresh-cut flowers as a hostess’ gift are not a good idea,” she says as Shannon leans into the frame, listening to every word. “They take the hostess out of circulation because they have to be acknowledged, cut, and vased. So, do your hostess a favor, and don’t burden her with flowers.”

She then turns back to Shannon, who offers another present in place of the flowers: “I also brought you this man’s watch!”

The At Home With Amy With Amy Sedaris season 2 finale airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TruTV.

