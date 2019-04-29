Game of Thrones battle becomes most-tweeted-about scripted TV episode of all time

Game of Thrones set another record: Sunday night’s epic Battle of Winterfell was the most-tweeted-about scripted TV episode of all time.

The super-sized 82-minute season 8 episode — titled “The Long Night” — delivered more than 7.8 million tweets. According to Twitter, that’s a new all-time record.

The most-tweeted-about characters were Arya, the Night King, Bran, Jon Snow, and Cersei (that last one is a bit surprising considering she wasn’t actually in the episode).

Image zoom HBO

The episode drew high praise from fans and critics for its riveting battle sequences that took months to film (more on that here). It also generated some controversy for its intentionally dark visuals which had some saying they struggled to see what was going on.

Actual Nielsen viewership for the episode will be available Tuesday. The recent GoT final season premiere delivered about 17 million viewers in the overnight ratings including streaming.

Here are the five most popular tweets about the episode:

– Are you ready for Battle of Winterfell? Me: pic.twitter.com/oSxkkExW5S — Zahraa Wehbé (@zhwehbe) April 28, 2019

kim there’s people that are dying in winterfell https://t.co/q9UKt4Tuj9 — osha (@oshawildling) April 29, 2019

I would like to thank Melisandre for increasing the lighting in this episode by 100 #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/ngIQ5tHaDO — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 29, 2019

arya. thats all thats the tweet pic.twitter.com/Bd21mR84Ak — Lord Demetrius of House Stark (@DemetriusHarmon) April 29, 2019

Arya Stark rejoining the gang next episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/SFfVNhLj3S — Game of Thrones Memes (@Thrones_Memes) April 29, 2019

