Game of Thrones battle becomes most-tweeted-about scripted TV episode of all time

By James Hibberd
April 29, 2019 at 03:25 PM EDT

Game of Thrones set another record: Sunday night’s epic Battle of Winterfell was the most-tweeted-about scripted TV episode of all time.

The super-sized 82-minute season 8 episode — titled “The Long Night” — delivered more than 7.8 million tweets. According to Twitter, that’s a new all-time record.

The most-tweeted-about characters were Arya, the Night King, Bran, Jon Snow, and Cersei (that last one is a bit surprising considering she wasn’t actually in the episode).

The episode drew high praise from fans and critics for its riveting battle sequences that took months to film (more on that here). It also generated some controversy for its intentionally dark visuals which had some saying they struggled to see what was going on.

Actual Nielsen viewership for the episode will be available Tuesday. The recent GoT final season premiere delivered about 17 million viewers in the overnight ratings including streaming.

Here are the five most popular tweets about the episode:

Related “The Long Night” coverage:

