CBS will air a retrospective after The Big Bang Theory series finale

CBS is adding another 30 minutes of Bazinga-style entertainment in case the series finale of The Big Bang Theory doesn’t quite satiate fans.

After the finale of TBBT airs on May 16, CBS will present Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell. The half-hour special will feature stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco as they take viewers behind the scenes of the long-running comedy. The duo will share backstage secrets, personal memories, and highlights from the sitcom’s record-breaking 279 episodes.

The series finale will air from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The 30-minute special will follow.

In January, executive producer Steve Holland told EW, “Everyone has such specific ideas about what they think the end of the show should be. We know what we are driving towards and where we want to land.” Galecki added that he hopes the final episode includes lots of emotional moments, because “none of us are going to be able to keep from crying during the last taping. We’ve got to justify it in the writing somehow.”

TBBT debuted in 2007 and airs in syndication around the world. The comedy from Bill Prada and Chuck Lorre has received 52 Emmy Award nominations, with 10 wins to date.

