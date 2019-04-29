Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is in the hot seat on Arrow this week.

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s episode, titled “Confessions,” SCPD Captain Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Sergeant Bingsley (Danny Wattley) interrogate Green Arrow about several guards being “savagely beaten to death” on Team Arrow’s latest mission. So far, all of the evidence points towards one of Star City’s vigilantes, but Oliver maintains their innocence, even after Binglsey points out that he has killed before.

“My team stopped a terrorist attack,” says Oliver.

“Except, it wasn’t just your team who was there, was it? There was somebody else there, somebody beside Mr. Diggle, Ms. Smoak, and Mr. Ramirez,” Dinah prods.

And the Emerald Archer reluctantly admits that there was. Who could it be?

The best guess is Arsenal/Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), who returns in the present day storyline, after only appearing in season 7’s flash-forwards, to help the team foil a Ninth Circle attack. Unfortunately, “things go awry and there is massive collateral damage,” according to the episode’s official synopsis, which also reveals that the Tara Miele-directed hour boasts “true crime narrative and tone.”

Watch the clip above.

Arrow airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

