Here's why Tyrion could end up king on Game of Thrones

With Game of Thrones approaching its conclusion faster than the main characters got Beyond the Wall in season 7, the internet is overflowing with fan theories about how the show will end. But EW’s partners at The Take have a particularly compelling case for their own theory: that Tyrion Lannister could very well end up on the Iron Throne when this is all over.

A new video essay explores just what role Tyrion plays in the story, and lays out all manner of evidence not just for why Tyrion should be king (his sharp mind and love for the nitty-gritty business of governing make him extremely well-suited for the job), but that the show is steering him toward that very fate. These range from his name (it’s derived from the Latin and Greek words for “monarch” or “ruler”) to the significant connections between Tyrion, Daenerys, and Jon Snow (all three “killed” their mothers in childbirth, for one) — including a possible connection of blood.

That’s right: the video speculates that we may have another secret Targaryen on our hands. It seems unlikely that the show would pull that twist twice, but it’s not completely baseless. Long-time viewers will remember Tywin Lannister’s frequent claim that Tyrion is “no son of mine,” which may have a deeper meaning than it seemed at the time, and Tyrion has more of a connection than most with Dany’s dragons. It’s more than enough to make you think twice about it. Of course, this is Game of Thrones we’re talking about — thinking you know how things will go is the perfect way to get completely shattered. But it sure is fun to speculate!

Check out the video above to see the full case for King Tyrion. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 pm on HBO (as we’re sure you know).

