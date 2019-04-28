Game of Thrones releases trailer for season 8's mysterious episode 4

The Battle of Winterfell is over and now a new chapter for Westeros begins.

Above is the first footage from HBO’s mysterious fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 8 (obviously don’t watch until you finish episode 3). Until now, all the trailers and photos from the final season have been culled from the show’s first three episodes, leaving the second half of the season black boxed.

“We have won the great war, now we’ll win the last war,” Daenerys proclaims and, then, over a shot of Cersei, adds, “We’ll rip her out root and stem.”

For more on the Winterfell battle, see EW’s coverage:

Related:

— Maisie Williams, Kit Harington discuss the Winterfell battle’s big Night King twist: ‘I thought it was going to be me!’

— Melisandre actress Carice van Houten on the Red Woman’s final sacrifice

— Lyanna Mormont actress Bella Ramsey discusses her Winterfell battle fate

— ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners: Why Winterfell battle didn’t have ice spiders

— Our deep-dive recap for “The Long Night”

— Ser Jorah actor Iain Glen breaks silence on that heartbreaking battle

More “The Long Night” coverage to come Monday and Tuesday…