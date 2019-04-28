American Idol type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Another two bite the dust tonight on ABC’s American Idol (unless judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan unanimously decide to use their save).

Before that happens, though, the top 8 contestants will perform from the catalogue of Queen, and EW can exclusively reveal the songs they’ll be singing, as well as a preview of their mentor session with current Queen frontman Adam Lambert. (He and the band will also be the focus of an ABC special, The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story, airing Monday at 8 p.m.)

In the sneak peek above, the singers still in the running to be the next American Idol meet Lambert, who suggests “enhancing these performances with some real arena-rock special effects. Maybe someone wants some pyro, maybe some fire somewhere, maybe some smoke.”

Will any of them take his advice? We’ll find out when they perform live, coast to coast, at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT tonight.

More importantly, who’s singing what? It’s a killer (queen) list:

Alejandro Aranda — “Under Pressure”

Alyssa Raghu — “Somebody to Love”

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon — “Who Wants to Live Forever”

Laci Kaye Booth — “Love of My Life”

Laine Hardy — “Fat Bottomed Girls”

Madison VanDenburg — “The Show Must Go On”

Wade Cota — “We Are the Champions”

Walker Burroughs — “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

Then, because there’s no escape from reality (sorry, had to do it), they’ll pair up to perform classic movie duets.

Watch the exclusive clip above for more.

