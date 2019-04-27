Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Lena’s (Katie McGrath) Harun-El serum continues to be the gift that keeps on giving on Supergirl.

In the above exclusive sneak peek Sunday’s episode, titled “American Dreamer,” Brainy (Jesse Rath) dives into James’ (Mehcad Brooks) mind to help relieve his PTSD. While inside, James starts reliving the first time Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) ever kidnapped him; however, this trip down memory lane (which looks surprisingly like the Daily Planet) has one unexpected consequence: It triggers James’ heat vision, which he accidentally unleashes in the real world.

Yes, you read that correctly: James has heat vision now, in addition to the super-strength he briefly displayed in last week’s episode. Both of these superpowers are undoubtedly a result of the Harun-El serum Lena gave him in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Beyond introducing James’ new superpower, though, tomorrow’s episode is also noteworthy because it was helmed by star and first-time director David Harewood. When EW spoke to Harewood in February, he was especially looking forward to working with the actors and wanted to make the performances his priority.

“I want to put the actors front and center,” Harewood told EW. “I’ve worked in television now for maybe 30 years. Sometimes, directors are quite quiet and leave you to do your thing, and sometimes they’re really on your case. I know as an actor that I responded best when I have complete trust in that the director behind the lens, behind the camera is really paying attention to my performance and the things that I have to say. That’s where you do your best work, when you know that person is watching. For me, it’s all about the performances, so that’s really what I’m going to drill down into.”

In “American Dreamer,” “Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name” while Nia/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) “picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer),” according to the episode’s official logline.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

