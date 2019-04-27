Image zoom Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The life cycle of Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant‘s zombie-comedy on Netflix, has come to an end.

The streaming service moved to cancel its wacky series with star power after the 10 episodes of its third season dropped on the platform March 29.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” a statement from Netflix reads (via The Hollywood Reporter). “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

Barrymore, a star and executive producer on Santa Clarita Diet, called her character Sheila Hammond, a real-estate agent in California who transforms into a zombie, “one of my favorites.” Olyphant played her husband, Joel.

“She and Joel were an amazing couple, who had shared goals. And I am lucky to have worked along side Tim Olyphant,” Barrymore said. “It was an honor to get to do something so delightful. Sheila lives forever in me. And I am grateful to Victor Fresco, who created a world so unique.”

“I loved working on this show,” Olyphant, also an EP, said in his own statement. “I’m going to continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don’t want to film it, that’s up to them.”

Another member of the team, Tracy Katsky Boomer, an executive producer beside series creator Victor Fresco, commented on Twitter, “It’s been an incredible experience and I’m so so grateful to all the peeps but also you guys this sucks.”

The cast also featured Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Natalie Morales, Richard T. Jones, Alan Tudyk, and Nathan Fillion.

Hewson, who played Abby Hammond, wrote the show was “such a treasure to make and be a part of” in tweeting about the cancellation. “I count myself very lucky to have lived three years of it. thank you all for watching and playing with us.”

Fans are responding accordingly.

OK SO netflix REALLY canceled #SANTACLARITADIET? REALLY? like, the only show out here that understands feminism? marriage? real estate in california? the need to eliminate dumbass nazis? the perfection of timothy olyphant's posture & drew barrymore's chaotic glee? I AM ENRAGED. pic.twitter.com/xFWAi5Gjdd — ≠ roxanna ≠ roxanne ≠ roxy (@roxana_hadadi) April 27, 2019

Good morning to everyone EXCEPT whoever decided to cancel #SantaClaritaDiet pic.twitter.com/AvKW4vNSIC — Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) April 27, 2019

Santa Clarita Diet is canceled? You're really going to end things with THAT CLIFFHANGER @netflix???? #NotImpressed — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 27, 2019

So I get Netflix is the real buttheads for canceling Santa Clarita Diet but it does speak to the problem I have with shows that insist on ending every season with a cliffhanger… It's just kind of a mean set up for fans if you don't know that you are going to get a next one — Megan E. 💖 (@LolliZombi) April 27, 2019

I'll miss you @SCDiet. Thanks for giving us one of Timothy Olyphant's greatest roles. — Steve Edwardo (@SteveEdwardo) April 27, 2019

The only correct reaction to #SantaClaritaDiet getting axed by Netflix: pic.twitter.com/mOfvwl13G1 — Adrian Torres (@YoAdrianTorres) April 27, 2019

