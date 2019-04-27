Game of Thrones Winterfell battle guide: Here's everybody in the fight

The great Battle of Winterfell is almost upon us. And there have been so many arrivals at the Stark homestead it’s getting tough to keep track of everybody who’s actually there, and each are at risk of annihilation from the Army of the Dead. Below is a list of who is currently at Winterfell as we go into season 8, episode 3 and where they’re supposed to be during the battle. (For further reading, see our new Q&A with director Miguel Sapochnik about the episode, or read our cover story going behind the scenes of the battle).

1. Daenerys Targaryen: The Mother of Dragons will presumably be on Drogon, though one photo released ahead of episode 3 shows her standing on a distant hill with Jon Snow.

2. Jon/Aegon Snow/Targaryen: When the horn blew alerting the castle to the arrival of the Army of the Dead, Jon left with Daenerys. The duo have a plan to destory the Night King under the assumption that if he perishes, so will his army (like a vampire master).

3. Arya Stark: Arya had Gendry create a staff with a wight-killing Dragonglass spike at the end. This is similar to the staff she trained on at the House of Black and White. Arya prefers this kind of weapon to a sword due to its lightness and reach.

4. Sansa Stark: The Lady of Winterfell isn’t a trained fighter and will presumably be in the crypt (which we keep being told is the “safest place”). But one photo shows her with Arya on the castle ramparts.

5. Bran Stark: The Three-Eyed Raven will be in the Godswood being used as bait to try and lure the Night King into the walls of Winterfell where the demon could be more vulnerable than behind his troops. The plan is to use dragonfire to take him out.

6. Theon Greyjoy: The former Stark ward has volunteered to protect Bran, partly as an attempt at atonement for seizing Winterfell from Bran in season 2.

7. Jaime Lannister: Jaime fight in the left flank defending Winterfell along with…

8. Brienne of Tarth: Leading the left flank.

Also fighting in less specified roles (possibly along the spiked trench dug in front of the castle)…

9. The Hound.

10. Jorah Mormont (looks like he’s manning the castle walls)

11. Grey Worm (leading the Unsullied on the front lines).

12. Davos Seaworth (on the castle walls and supposed to give the troops a single to light the protective fire trench).

13. Gendry.

14. Podrick (presumably with Brienne).

15. Beric Dondarrion (you can bet his flaming sword be involved).

16. Tormund Giantsbane.

17. Lyanna Mormont.

18. Dolorous Edd.

19. Samwell Tarley

Also, there are many key characters that will be down in Winterfell’s supposedly safe-space crypts:

20. Tyrion Lannister.

21. Missandei.

22. Varys.

23. Gilly.

And then let’s not forget, there’s one more big name…

24. The Night King. “The Night King is coming,” Jon says in the promo below. Except we haven’t seen any shots of him yet. Will he show up? This is, after all, his party.

Plus: There’s also Jon’s direwolf Ghost, and Dany’s dragons Drogon and Rhaegal to worry about, along with possibly the Night King’s ice dragon.

Here’s the promo for the episode:

EW will have full coverage Sunday night and Monday with a recap and several exclusive interviews about the Battle of Winterfell.

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” coverage:

— ‘Game of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke defends Dany’s reaction to Jon’s parentage

— Maisie Williams discusses her surprise Gendry scene: ‘At first, I thought it was a prank…’

— ‘Game of Thrones’ releases ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ performed by Florence + the Machine

— Game of Thrones’ writer breaks down ‘play-like’ season 8, episode 2’s big scenes

— Deep-dive recap for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

.