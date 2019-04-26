What to Watch this weekend: The Blacklist, Street Food, and Now Apocalypse

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Friday

Image zoom Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

In the second hour of The Blacklist’s two-episode event, Red (James Spader) won’t be the star — and neither will Liz (Megan Boone). Instead, the drama will target Liz’s mother, the enigmatic Katarina Rostova (guest star Lotte Verbeek), and her turbulent spy history in what EP Jon Bokenkamp calls “essentially a 45-minute independent film that dives deep into the mythology.” “It’s a departure for us,” he explains. “It’s an episode with some big answers, an episode that we’ve been waiting a number of years to tell.” Good thing the wait’s almost over. —Shirley Li

Related content:

Street Food

Image zoom Kosuke Arakawa/Netflix

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

The series explores global cuisine and the chefs behind these mouthwatering meals. Check out the trailer here, and exclusive photos from the series here.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

Saturday

Image zoom Smithsonian Channel

America’s Hidden Stories

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 5 p.m. on the Smithsonian Channel

Marathon

Some of the nation’s greatest secrets are revealed about Salem’s witches, Lincoln’s assassination, the shocking truth about one of Washington’s generals, and more. Plus, how does Captain Marvel not age? JK. But for real…someone investigate.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior Junior (season finale) — Universal Kids

9 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible — Food Network

The Son — AMC

Sunday

Image zoom Katrina Marcinowski/Starz

Now Apocalypse

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Jethro loses his BDSM sex-dungeon virginity thanks to Carly; Severine wants Ford (who’s unsure about their open relationship) to help make her sexual dreams a reality. Meanwhile, I’d just like some dark chocolate….

Related content:

Deep State

Image zoom EPIX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on EPIX

Season Premiere

Justified alum Walton Goggins makes his debut in the season 2 opener as Nathan Miller, an operative trying to salvage a deal between Washington and the Malian government that would greatly benefit the deep state. Oh, and his family is falling apart. Priorities.

Related content:

PEN15

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Binge It

Need something to binge? Former *NSYNC-er Lance Bass recommends PEN15. “Oh, my God, it’s so awkward and perfect. Of course, anyone that was a ’90s kid can really relate to what was going on in that time,” says Bass of the Hulu comedy starring thirtysomething actresses Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, who play sixth-grade versions of themselves. “Netflix is killing it right now. And Hulu. I watch everything. I’m such a TV whore. Like, I watch it all.”

Related content:

American Gods

Image zoom Starz

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Starz.com

After spending season 1 as the brooding and very confused silent sidekick, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) finally understands the world of mythical deities that he has fallen into in season 2 of American Gods. “Now he’s aware that there’s a world full of magic and gods and leprechauns and dead wives, he can start to ask more questions and push the agenda more,” Whittle tells EW. As the Old Gods and New Gods careen toward a great war in the finale (April 28, 8 p.m. on Starz), revisit these season 2 installments: Shadow’s arc sees his immigrant backstory revealed in episode 2; he learns the secrets of the dead at Ibis and Jacquel’s funeral parlor in Cairo, Ill., in episode 5; and he and Wednesday journey to the past in episode 6. —Piya Sinha-Roy

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8p.m.

American Idol — ABC

9p.m.

Game of Thrones — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change