Shannen Doherty joins Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 revival-thing

Shannen Doherty is making a fashionably late entrance.

The actress has just signed onto Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90201 kind-of-not-really revival miniseries, which was announced in February with the rest of the core cast.

Doherty joins Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling in the new project.

The series titled BH90210 is a behind-the-scenes mockudrama of sorts. Here’s the official description: “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian, and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off? … The seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.”

When Fox announced the project in February, Doherty and Luke Perry were the only two actors who hadn’t signed on, though EW was told “the door is open” to them, as the lineup wasn’t final. Perry, who was a regular on The CW’s Riverdale, died in March following a stroke.

Doherty starred as Brenda Walsh on the teen drama for four seasons and is also known for the original Charmed and Heathers. She has lobbied Congress with bills seeking to protect animals, and in the past few years has been public about her fight with cancer; she announced in April 2017 that her cancer is in remission.

