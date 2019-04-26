Disney Channel’s next sitcom is not actually a sitcom. It’s a sitcom-improv hybrid.

In EW’s exclusive trailer for Just Roll With It, the cast of Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman explain the premise.

Windham plays Byron, a BEATZ 101 radio personality, and Barrett plays Rachel, a decorated military veteran and Byron’s radio producer. They are fun-loving newlyweds with their kids, stepsiblings Owen (Reed) and Blair (Hayman) who are polar opposites but have to adjust to their new family.

At random intervals, a fog horn will go off, at which point “the audience gets to vote,” Windham. Vote on what? On what happens next in the show. “Whatever you decide, we have to just roll with it,” says Reed.

The actors will then be taken backstage while the audience votes on what situation to throw at the actors from three comedic scenarios. When the cast returns, they will have to return to the unscripted scene and improv.

It’s a grand experiment, one that will kick off when the show premieres on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW June 19 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT). Fans can catch an early first look via the platforms on June 14 (9:45p.m. ET/PT).

Related content: