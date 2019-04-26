Uncover Game of Thrones Easter eggs with Entertainment Weekly and Alexa

By EW Staff
April 26, 2019 at 06:16 PM EDT
The epic conclusion to Game of Thrones is underway with season 8, and in addition to EW’s in-depth articles, photos, and videos, we now have another way to access our awesome Westerosi intel. And the best part is, you don’t even have to lift a finger.

If you have an Amazon Echo, you can not only get EW’s weekly curated Must List picks, but also uncover special Thrones-centric Easter eggs — or should we say dragon eggs?

To get started, make sure you’ve enabled the Entertainment Weekly Must List skill (via your browser or the Amazon Alexa app), and then simply say, “Alexa, open Entertainment Weekly.”

Need a refresher about Arya’s index of enemies she’s targeting for vengeance? Say, “Alexa, ask Entertainment Weekly about Arya’s list.”

Can’t wait until May 19 for the series finale? Try saying, “Alexa, ask Entertainment Weekly how Game of Thrones ends.” (Don’t worry, we wouldn’t spoil it for you.)

And if you’re feeling anxious about the Night King and his approaching army of White Walkers, keep this one in mind: “Alexa, ask Entertainment Weekly what we say to death.”

We’ll have more GoT dragon eggs to come, so stay tuned.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Check EW.com each week for exclusive interviews, deep-dive recaps, and more.

