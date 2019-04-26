Watch Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke navigate Times Square disguised as Jon Snow

“I am Jon Snow and I’m gonna go into Times Square now. Let’s go!”

Kit Harington gets a well-deserved day off from his duties as Jon Snow and instead, filling his shoes is the little but fierce Emilia Clarke (a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen). Rather than roaming the frostbitten fields of the North in Westeros, Emilia has donned her Ikea rug cape to take the perilous trek through New York City to spread some good news.

In tandem with online fundraising platform Omaze, Clarke made a video (seen above) to announce that she is hosting a Game of Thrones finale watch party for one lucky fan and three friends that includes free flights, a 4-star hotel room, a regal photoshoot, a private screening of the long-awaited series finale, and sweet bonding time with the Mother of Dragons herself.

Fans have the opportunity to enter at omaze.com/emilia after making a donation to Clarke’s own charity, SameYou. Along with its mission to increase rehabilitation access for patients who have suffered a brain injury or stroke, SameYou’s current mission is to raise $1 million to help researchers at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston USA discover new recovery methods for young adults after brain injury. As she detailed in a personal essay in The New Yorker, Clarke founded the charity after suffering two brain aneurysms between filming GoT seasons in 2011 and 2013, followed by brain surgery and a long, intense recovery.

To show her enthusiasm for the event, Clarke confidently strolls into a drizzly Times Square, arms outstretched, in search of The Wall on Westeros’ northern border. She befriends a handful of unsuspecting bystanders and attempts to recruit an off-brand Batman, Superman, and Zoro for battle, who stare at her bewildered. The collective hype may not have been what Clarke anticipated, but at least she got to reunite with Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) in magnet form at a souvenir store.

Holding the matted black beard and curly wig she donned for the occasion (and fiddled with the entire time), Clarke concludes, “well that was fun…and itchy.”

