Swamp Thing trailer previews the horror to come

It’s alive! Although Swamp Thing, the next live-action original series for the DC Universe streaming platform, was recently hit by reports that production had ended early on a shortened episode order, the new full-length trailer demonstrates that the show is still coming soon.

The show is produced by James Wan, and the promo has the same vibe as many of his beloved horror movies: Lots of quick cuts and frantic screaming as people try to make sense of the supernatural. We finally get to see Crystal Reed as Abby Arcane, who has come to small-town Louisiana to investigate some kind of virus – which is probably why that little girl faints to the floor of her classroom in the early part of the trailer. With all those shots of dead bodies coming back to life and people wearing scary animal masks, it’s clear that some kind of evil is afoot in this swamp. But is the Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) that emerges from the muddy water part of that evil, or is he Abby’s only hope of stopping it?

Swamp Thing is based on the supernatural superhero originally created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, and revamped by the revolutionary ’80s comics of Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Totleben.

Watch the trailer above. Swamp Thing premieres May 31 on DC Universe.

