On last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, everyone assembled in Winterfell to prepare for a showdown with the Night King and the Army of the Dead. And on this week’s episode, everyone continued assembling in Winterfell, setting the stage for an epic not-so-final battle midway through the final season.

Our man in Westeros James Hibberd has already recapped the episode in-depth here, and on this edition of EW’s Game of Thrones podcast, he makes several coherent arguments defending the episode from me, the grump who wants everyone to stop hugging all the time, apparently.

Listen to the new episode below. You can also find the episode on iTunes, Radio.com, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Be sure to check out James’ 360-degree coverage of the episode, including a conversation with Maisie Williams about her big moment with Gendry, some thoughts from Emilia Clarke about Dany’s unexpected reaction to the Jon Snow reveal, and writer Bryan Cogman’s discussion of the night’s highlights.

EW.com will have daily coverage throughout the final season of Game of Thrones. Follow @jameshibberd for GoT scoop, and tweet at him or at me @darrenfranich if you’ve got thoughts or concerns you’d like us to discuss on next Monday’s episode.

