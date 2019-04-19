What to Watch this weekend: The season premiere of Bosch and Tonya Harding on Worst Cooks in America

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Bosch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

On the season premiere, things aren’t looking good for this LAPD homicide detective (Titus Welliver): He brought his mother’s killer to justice, but did he plant evidence? And a Hollywood pharmacy murder is a prescription for peril.

Related content:

Streaming

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — Netflix

8 p.m.

Last Man Standing (150th episode) — Fox

9 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

Image zoom MTV/Universal 1440 Entertainment

How High 2

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV

Method Man and Redman have long expressed interest in making a sequel to their 2001 stoner classic. Instead, we get a painful basic-cable follow-up that’s missing the original’s stars, charm, and humor (Mike Epps and powerful marijuana are the only connective tissue). In How High 2, D.C. Young Fly and Lil Yachty step in as down-on-their-luck cousins who find the answers to their problems when they discover a magical weed bible. But after this tedious 89 minutes, I was left with just one question: How high do you have to be to find this funny? D —Derek Lawrence.

Related content:

8 p.m.

Easter Under Wraps (original telefilm) — Hallmark

9 p.m.

Knight Squad (season 2 finale) — Nick

Image zoom Anders Krusberg/Food Network

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9p.m. on Food Network

For the latest celeb installment of this cooking competition, Tonya Harding, Taryn Manning, Kym Whitley, Alec Mapa, Jim J. Bullock, Jimmie Walker, Jonathan Lipnicki, and Morgan Fairchild all step up to the plate to compete for charity. “They truly want to learn how to cook, as well,” chef and cohost Anne Burrell says. “Maybe they don’t as much on a regular basis due to their crazy schedules, but celebrities want to be able to cook for their kids and families, and be adept in the kitchen.” Our money is on Olympic ice-skater Harding. “She did everything she could to help other people.” Bad cook, good sport. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

1 p.m.

Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBC

8 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW

Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration — CBS

10 p.m.

Madam Secretary (season finale) — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change

An interactive version of EW’s Must List is now available on the Amazon Alexa! To hear the 10 things we LOVED this week, ask Alexa, “Open Entertainment Weekly.”