Exiting RuPaul’s Drag Race doesn’t mean an ousted queen has sashayed away into oblivion forever; since most of them didn’t walk backwards into instant, iconic fame, most of the Emmy-winning reality competition show’s eliminated queens make their name online, still playing along from the land of the dearly departed as they share “oppalent” (R.I.P., Mercedes!) photos on social media of the runway looks they would’ve rocked if they’d remained in the competition. Below, EW has assembled a sickening collection of the slayage that could’ve been, as shared on Instagram by the likes of Soju, Kahanna Montrese, Honey Davenport, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Ariel Versace, Scarlet Envy, and Ra’Jah O’Hara.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on VH1. Scroll on for a sampling of what the eliminated queens cooked up (but never served) for the main stage, separated by episode and category.

Image zoom Alexander John; Preston Burford; Matthew Pandolfe

Episode 3: “Diva Worship”

Category is: Fringe

Soju:

Episode 4: “Trump: The Rusical”

Category is: Orange Alert

Soju:

Honey Davenport:

Episode 5: “Monster Ball”

Category is: Monster Ball (Three spooky lewks — Trampy Trick-or-Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza)

Soju (Witch Please!):

Kahanna Montrese (Trampy Trick-or-Treater):

Honey Davenport (MILF Eleganza):

Episode 6: “The Draglympics”

Category is: All That Glitters

Honey Davenport:

Mercedes Iman Diamond:

Ariel Versace:

Episode 7: “From Farm to Runway”

Category is: Organic materials

Honey Davenport:

Ariel Versace:

Scarlet Envy:

Episode 8: “Snatch Game at Sea”

Category is: Sequins

Soju:

Honey Davenport:

Mercedes Iman Diamond:

Ariel Versace:

Scarlet Envy:

Episode 8 bonus: Snatch Game characters

Soju (Jennifer Coolidge):

Kahanna Montrese (La Toya Jackson and Joanne the Scammer):

Ariel Versace (Colleen Ballinger/Miranda Sings):

Episode 9: “L.A.D.P.!”

Category is: Face-Kini Realness

Soju:

Honey Davenport:

Mercedes Iman Diamond:

Ariel Versace:

Scarlet Envy:

Episode 10: “Dragracadabra”

Category is: Caftan Realness

Soju:

Honey Davenport:

Ariel Versace:

Episode 11: “Bring Back My Queens!”

Category is: Makeover with the eliminated queens

Honey Davenport:

Mercedes Iman Diamond:

Shuga Cain:

Episode 12: “Queens Everywhere”

Category is: Best Drag

Honey Davenport:

Ariel Versace:

