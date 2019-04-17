Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones join Patrick Stewart on new Star Trek show

It has been announced that Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), and Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace) will all be series regulars alongside Patrick Stewart on the upcoming, currently untitled, Star Trek show, which will air exclusively on CBS All Access. The series will explore the next chapter of Stewart’s iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Jean-Luc Picard. In addition to Stewart, the trio will join previously announced cast members Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, and Evan Evagora.

Pill is represented by CAA and The Burstein Company, Treadaway is represented by Principal Entertainment LA, and Briones is represented by Piper/Kaniecki/Marks Management.

