First Swamp Thing teaser shows off supernatural superhero amid reports of cut episode order

The first teaser for DC Universe’s upcoming Swamp Thing TV series arrived Wednesday afternoon, but it came on the heels of reports that production on the series had been cut unexpectedly short.

The teaser, clocking in around 45 seconds long, slowly zooms in across a creepy, atmospheric lake. Suddenly, there he is: The titular Swamp Thing, rising out of the murky depths with his plantlike skin and blazing red eyes.

The teaser arrived just hours after news broke that production had been unexpectedly cut short on Swamp Thing. The series has been filming in Wilmington, N.C., and local outlet Star News reported that producers assembled cast and crew Tuesday night to announce that filming will cease after completing episode 10. Originally, the show was set for 13 episodes.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

Swamp Thing is based on the titular character originally created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, and made even more popular by the innovative ’80s comics of Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Totleben. The show is set to follow Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what appears to be a deadly swamp virus in Louisiana. She soon finds out, however, that the swamp’s secrets are even more mystical and terrifying than she thought. She’ll cross paths with scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean), who is destined to transform into Swamp Thing (Derek Mears).

Per the teaser, Swamp Thing is still set to premiere May 31 on DC Universe.

