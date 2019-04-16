Russell Crowe's Roger Ailes redefines television news in The Loudest Voice teaser

The Loudest Voice type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Drama

Russell Crowe’s Roger Ailes is reshaping news media in his image, because, as he says in the first teaser trailer for Showtime’s The Loudest Voice limited series, “television news is king.”

The network unveiled the first footage of Crowe in action as the late Fox News co-founder accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment and misconduct, allegations that forced Ailes out of the conservative media company in 2016. In the teaser, we see a nod to the real-life scandal through Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson, the first woman within Fox News to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes.

“We’re gonna give ‘em a vision of the world the way they want it to be,” Ailes says as images of TV screens flashing the Fox News logo collect to form the American flag.

Per Crowe’s Ailes, “We’re way past politics, it’s war.”

The Loudest Voice, based on reporting from Gabriel Sherman in the book The Loudest Voice in the Room, seeks to chronicle the rise of the current Republican Party through the story of Ailes. Sherman, who conducted interviews with more than 600 individuals for his book, wrote the first episode with Spotlight director and Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy.

Also starring Sienna Miller, Seth McFarlane, Simon McBurney, and Annabelle Wallis, The Loudest Voice will premiere June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

