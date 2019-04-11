Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

A guide to all the Elizabeth Holmes content you can watch, read, and listen to

A dramatized version of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is coming soon to a streaming service near you — she'll just look slightly different than you may have originally expected. Hulu's upcoming drama The Dropout was originally announced to star Kate McKinnon as the alleged Silicon Valley fraudster, but the Saturday Night Live actress dropped out of The Dropout in February. In her place, EW has confirmed that Amanda Seyfried (Mank) will take over the role.

While you wait for The Dropout to arrive, we've compiled a guide to all the Theranos material you could read, watch, and listen to in the meantime — and a few future projects to watch out for.

The Dropout podcast

Anyone interested in the upcoming Hulu series would do well to check out the podcast upon which it's based. Hosted by ABC News business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, the show takes listeners on a journey through the multi-year rise and fall of Theranos.

Where to find: Listen to all episodes via ABC News, or wherever podcasts are found.

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup

Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou was one of the first journalists to break open the Theranos story. After receiving a tip that the company's celebrated blood-testing technology wasn't all it was cracked up to be, Carreyrou reported a front-page story in 2015 with the headline "Hot Startup Theranos Has Struggled With Its Blood-Test Technology." From there, more and more stories arose, and Carreyrou continued to report them in the face of legal pressure from Theranos' high-powered backers. But luckily for those of us who don't have a Wall Street Journal subscription, Carreyrou has written a full reported book about the company's saga.

Where to find: Read Bad Blood via Amazon, your local library, or wherever books are found.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Director Alex Gibney pulls no punches in this documentary that explores Holmes' rise and fall, including how she was able to fool people by portraying herself as a revolutionary innovator in the style of Steve Jobs despite not actually having the technology to back it up.

Where to find: Streaming on HBO.

The Dropout special

Ahead of the Hulu series, The Dropout podcast has also been turned into a documentary special by ABC News, as an installment in its 20/20 series.

Where to find: Watch the full episode at ABC's website.

Vanity Fair articles and podcast

Carreyrou may have been the first, but he wasn't the only reporter to dig deep on Theranos' dirty secrets. Vanity Fair's Nick Bilton also reported extensively on the company, breaking news such as how Holmes was partying at Burning Man when her company shut down for good. Bilton summarized his reporting in a recent episode of his podcast Inside the Hive.

Where to find: Bilton's Theranos articles can be found at his Vanity Fair author page, and the Theranos episode of his podcast is available at Stitcher or wherever podcasts are found.

Upcoming: Bad Blood movie

The Theranos story has been dominating the realms of books, documentaries, and podcasts, but soon it'll take over movie screens as well. Oscar-nominated Vice director Adam McKay is set to helm an adaptation of Carreyrou's book, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes with a screenplay by The Shape of Water co-writer Vanessa Taylor.

Where to find: In movie theaters, at some point.

Upcoming: The Dropout show

Based on the ABC podcast of the same name, The Dropout will trace Holmes' journey as she raised hundreds of millions of dollars to found her biotech startup Theranos and became a media darling while hiding the fact that her firm's promised blood-testing technology didn't actually work. Liz Meriwether (New Girl) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Seyfried also joining as a producer.

Where to find: On Hulu, eventually.

[This article was originally published April 11, 2019, and most recently updated March 29, 2021]