Iconic Riverdale duo Betty and Veronica just launched a sneaker collection with Keds      

Riverdale‘s iconic duo is getting their own shoe (no, not show, but we can dream)! Whether you recognize them from The CW’s hit TV drama or from the frames of the original Archie comics, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge are undeniably one of the most stylish female-led teams — making them the perfect match for a collaboration with Keds.

The timeless sneakers company teamed up with the ladies behind the Betty and Veronica lifestyle brand to create a new collection of shoes celebrating the famed duo, who were two of the first female characters to star in their own comic book. There are six different sneakers featuring iconic imagery from the 1950s Betty and Veronica comic book series that transform some of Keds’ most beloved styles.

From slip-on sneakers printed with black-and-white comic strips to the classic Kickstart sneakers detailed with comic book sound effect graphics and profiles of Betty and Veronica, they’re the perfect retro-chic homage for Riverdale fans to rep the show in style. The Keds x Betty and Veronica collection is available to shop on the brand’s website and at Zappos. Scroll down to shop all six styles!

Buy it! Women’s Keds x Betty and Veronica Kickstart Pop Print, $64.95; keds.com; zappos.com

Buy it! Women’s Keds x Betty and Veronica Anchor Riverdale, $69.95; keds.com; zappos.com

Buy it! Women’s Keds x Betty and Veronica Triple Decker Embroidered Profile, $74.95; keds.com; zappos.com

Buy it! Women’s Keds x Betty and Veronica Double Decker Comic, $59.95; keds.com; zappos.com

Buy it! Women’s Keds x Betty and Veronica Champion Pop Print, $59.95; keds.com; zappos.com

Buy it! Women’s Keds x Betty and Veronica Kickstart Comic, $59.95; keds.com; zappos.com