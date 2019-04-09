Billy Crystal, John Goodman to reunite for Monsters, Inc. TV show

It’s laughs, not screams, that now fuel Monstropolis, and they’ll be efficiently collected in 2020 by Disney+.

As one of the first major programs produced by Disney Television Animation for the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service, the new family series Monsters at Work will premiere next year, pulling its inspiration from Disney/Pixar’s seminal 2001 movie with a new story set after the events of the original film.

Image zoom Disney/Pixar

Ben Feldman (Superstore) leads the show as Tylor Tuskmon, a young monster mechanic working in the Monsters, Inc. facilities department who has career ambitions of working his way up to the Laugh Floor to rub shoulders with his idols: all-star laugh experts Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan.

Billy Crystal and John Goodman will be reprising their vocal roles as Mike and Sulley on the series, to the delight of anyone who considers casting replacements among their greatest fears. Moreover, a handful of Crystal and Goodman’s fellow original cast members are returning, including Jennifer Tilly as Mike’s paramour Celia, Bob Peterson as Roze (the newly-introduced twin to undercover Child Detection Agency spy Roz), and John Ratznberger as Yeti (as well as an original character named Bernard).

The new faces in the series’ cast include Kelly Marie Tran (as Tylor’s friend Val), Henry Winkler (as a “scatterbrained boss”), Lucas Neff (as an “opportunistic plumber”), Alanna Ubach (as an “officious rule follower”), Stephen Stanton (as a pair of bumbling janitors), and Aisha Tyler (as Tylor’s mother).

Bobs Gannaway developed and executive-produces the series, teaming with producer Ferrell Barron and directors Kat Good and Rob Gibbs.

Related content: