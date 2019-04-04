John Cho to star in Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has found its crew — most of them, anyway. Three, two, one, let’s jam.

Months after the streaming platform announced that it was producing a live-action adaptation of one of the most popular and acclaimed anime of all time, Netflix has announced its primary cast for the show. John Cho (Searching) will star as protagonist Spike Seigel, a bounty hunter whose lethargic personality hides a dark past. No matter how far he travels on the spaceship Bebop with his crew, Spike struggles to outrun his criminal past and the woman he lost, and finds himself (and his crew) hunted by the villainous Syndicate.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images; Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Mustafa Shakir, who stole the spotlight in Luke Cage season 2 as the vengeful Bushmaster, will portray Jet Black, Spike’s partner in crime and a “father figure” to the misfit crew. Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) has been cast as the mysterious Faye Valentine, while Alex Hassell (Suburbicon) will play Vicious, Spike’s arch-nemesis and former partner.

That still leaves one major bit of casting: Ed, the androgynous young girl who is a genius at technology and also loves to walk around on her hands. In a statement, Netflix wrote “Radical Ed is hacking in, but not cast just yet.”

Below, check out Netflix’s official descriptions of the characters.

The original Cowboy Bebop series lasted for 26 episodes (or “sessions”). The new one is currently set for 10 episodes.

SPIKE…

Haunted by visions of the woman he loved and lost, Julia, Spike’s criminal past slowly catches up to him — putting him and the Bebop crew in the crosshairs of the solar system’s most lethal criminal organization, the Syndicate. pic.twitter.com/NurBCkDyPO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 4, 2019

JET…

Jet holds tight to his honor and optimism, acting as a father figure to his misfit crew, always seeing the best in his partner, Spike… until it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/X2fePKoM7E — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 4, 2019

FAYE…

She’s always on the search for the person with the key to her identity. In the meantime, she’ll fake it till she makes it. pic.twitter.com/UJDP1ZDQeA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 4, 2019

VICIOUS…

Once he was Spike’s best friend, now he’s his mortal enemy and is obsessed with taking him down. pic.twitter.com/PWXmn023JD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 4, 2019

