Greg Nicotero to direct adaptation of Stephen King story for Creepshow TV series

Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero will direct an adaptation of Stephen King‘s 1973 short story “Gray Matter” for the horror anthology series Creepshow, it was announced today. Creepshow is based on the 1982 film of the same name which was written by King and directed by Dawn of the Dead filmmaker George Romero. Creepshow will premiere on the streaming service Shudder later this year. The adaptation will star Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Tobin Bell (Saw), and Adrienne Barbeau, who appeared in the original Creepshow movie. The script will be written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter).

In “Gray Matter,” Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store.

“I was thrilled when Greg asked me to join the Creepshow world once again,” said Barbeau.

“I feel I’m in great company getting the opportunity to direct a story written by Steve,” said Nicotero, who has directed many Walking Dead episodes. “Between Salem’s Lot, Pet Sematary, and The Stand, I’ve always found his stories rich in relatable characters forced into supernatural situations beyond their control — the everyday person’s primal fears.”

